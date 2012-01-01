Hello there! I'm Joe B. Balady, a passionate creator of whimsical children's books. As an adoptive parent of a curious 5-year-old, I've discovered a newfound passion for crafting educational children's stories that spark imagination and teach valuable lessons.
With a background in advertising and communications, I've always been drawn to creative storytelling. But it wasn't until my daughter inspired me with her boundless energy and curiosity that I decided to take the leap into the world of picture books.
My debut book, "Nosey Nancy Nose Picker", is a delightful tale about a curious girl who learns about good hygiene habits in a most unexpected way - she turns into a dragon! This fun and educational story, filled with playful rhymes and enchanting illustrations, is sure to captivate young readers, parents and teachers alike.
Join me on this exciting journey as I explore the magical world of children's literature, creating stories that are not only educational but also fun to read at bedtime or in the classroom. Follow me on Instagram @baladybooks as I share updates along the creative journey for new books in the works.
Join me on my publishing journey! Sign up for exclusive updates and teasers on my debut book, Nosey Nancy Nose Picker, and future projects. Get sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and news on my writing adventure.
You can send me a message or ask me a general question using this form.
I will do my best to get back to you soon!
Huntsville Road, Andover, New Jersey 07860, United States
Email: JoeBaladyBooks@gmail.com
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