Hello there! I'm Joe B. Balady, a passionate creator of whimsical children's books. As an adoptive parent of a curious 5-year-old, I've discovered a newfound passion for crafting educational children's stories that spark imagination and teach valuable lessons.





With a background in advertising and communications, I've always been drawn to creative storytelling. But it wasn't until my daughter inspired me with her boundless energy and curiosity that I decided to take the leap into the world of picture books.





My debut book, "Nosey Nancy Nose Picker", is a delightful tale about a curious girl who learns about good hygiene habits in a most unexpected way - she turns into a dragon! This fun and educational story, filled with playful rhymes and enchanting illustrations, is sure to captivate young readers, parents and teachers alike.





Join me on this exciting journey as I explore the magical world of children's literature, creating stories that are not only educational but also fun to read at bedtime or in the classroom. Follow me on Instagram @baladybooks as I share updates along the creative journey for new books in the works.

